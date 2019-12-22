Ken Starr: Trump Impeachment a ‘Nasty Lesson’ in How Not to Conduct an Impeachment

Fox News contributor and former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr on Sunday sounded off on the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives’ impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Starr during his appearance on the network’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” called Trump’s impeachment a “nasty lesson” in how impeachment should not be conducted, slamming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) handling of the case.

“It is a nasty lesson in how not to do impeachment,” Starr told host Mark Levin. “It’s an example of raw power being exercised, and the Constitution vests sole power in the House of Representatives. [Pelosi] seized power that I think belonged to the House of Representatives as a body.”

He continued, “She unilaterally, without a debate in the House, and the House is supposed to be a deliberative body — that’s really what the rules are designed to promote: orderly, procedurally, sensible decision-making. She just said here it is. She exercised quasi-monarchical power, and I think imperiously seized the power of the House and said this is now impeachment inquiry. Oh yes, eventually, there was a vote, but only after the die was already cast and now the House Intelligence Committee … with Adam Schiff and what in enormously poor judgment in the choice of someone to essentially lead the impeachment inquiry.”

