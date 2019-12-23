GOP Rep. Van Drew on Changing Parties: Impeachment the ‘Final Point’ in Dem Party

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) explained his decision to leave the Democratic Party for the GOP.

Van Drew said the push to impeach President Donald Trump was the “final point” for him leaving the party.

“I feel good, and I feel strong about it and I look forward to, you know, working with my new colleagues and continue to work with other colleagues as well. I do believe in bipartisanship, but I do believe there are certain basic tenents to the United States of America that are so important,” Van Drew said of his decision.

Van Drew also shared he was told by someone he represents that he was voting for impeachment or he could not run for reelection unless he changed his position on thinking the case for impeachment was “weak” and a “waste” of time and money.

“That was the final point,” Van Drew outlined. “There were all these other issues, and I could tell you what some of the other issues were where I believed differently but I kind of went along.”

