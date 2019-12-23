Van Hollen: ‘We Know’ Trump Abused Power

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued that we know President Trump has abused his power from the evidence produced by the House of Representatives.

Van Hollen said, “So, we know from the mountain of evidence from the House that the president abused the powers of his office, right? He withheld the critical military assistance from Ukraine to try to extract this personal political favor, interfere in our elections.”

