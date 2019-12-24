GOP Rep. Biggs: If Trump Is Acquitted by Senate, Democrats Will Push Impeachment ‘Again’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is pushing her members to support an impeachment that lacks support from the public and evidence and “if it ever gets over to the Senate and he’s acquitted, which we all know he will be, they’re going to do it again.”

Biggs said, "Nancy Pelosi is going to go out there and basically compel her members to go for an impeachment that does not have popular support and does not, as you pointed out, have evidence. And if they get through this and if it ever gets over to the Senate and he's acquitted, which we all know he will be, they're going to do it again."

