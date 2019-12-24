WH’s Stephanie Grisham: When Pelosi Goes Low, Trump’s Poll Numbers Go High

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate.

Grisham called impeachment “a crazy sham,” adding when Pelosi “goes low,” Trump’s poll numbers “keep going high.”

“It continues to be a crazy sham, it continues to be something that I don’t think any of us understand,” Grisham told host Tucker Carlson. “You know, the great thing about this whole thing is when she, Nancy Pelosi, goes low, our poll numbers keep going high. So, that’s a fantastic thing.”

She added, “She’s got to get it over there to the Senate because then obviously the impeachment isn’t going to be valid. It’s not going to be legitimate in the eyes of the American people. Once it does go to the Senate, it’ll be exactly what we’ve been saying all along: the president did absolutely nothing wrong.”

