Dingell: Our Democracy Is Threatened by GOP ‘Spreading Fear and Hatred’

On CNN on Wednesday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said the chaos and “spreading fear and hatred” by Republicans through the impeachment process was threatening our democracy.

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “The Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said his plan for House Republican impeachment managers is John Ratcliffe, Jim Jordan and Doug Collins, who really led some of the vociferous opposition that came from Republicans during the impeachment.”

Dingell said, “Yes, they did.”

Keilar said, “That was my diplomatic way of saying it. The president wanted a circus. They delivered for him on that. Do you think as the speaker considers impeachment managers that has an impact on who she chooses to represent Democrats?”

Dingell said, “I think she’s going to pick the strongest, the strongest managers that will deliver the message, conduct a trial, and I would hope that the whole country does not want to have a circus.”

She continued, “I think Senator [Mitch] McConnell — what I do know of him is that he is not going to want a circus in the United States Senate. I do think that the managers — I have a great deal of respect for the minority leader — are going to try to cause chaos. But we have to stop causing chaos in everything that we do. Our democracy is threatened by this daily confrontation, chaos, spreading fear, and hatred.”

She added, “I hope we all find a way that as we go into the impeachment trial to look at the facts, the senators will be all impartial, make up their minds and we’re going to call to protect the democracy we love and that this country is going to find a way to start to come together because the fear and hatred is threatening the roots of the democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN