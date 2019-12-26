Scarborough: Evangelicals ‘Turned Their Back on Basic Core Beliefs’ Just for a WH Photo Op

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough took aim at evangelical leaders who took part in a photo with President Donald Trump in the White House as a show of support.

Scarborough slammed the group, saying the leaders “turned their back on basic core beliefs” that are taught in the Bible “just for a White House photo.”

“It is something that there are very loud, very outspoken people, leaders of the faith who actually have — have basically turned their back on basic core beliefs that you can find in the Sermon on the Mount, in Jesus’ parables just for a White House photo, just for the ability to appear on TV and be seen as one of the president’s selected preachers,” Scarborough remarked.

