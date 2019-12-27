Blumenthal: 5 to 10 Republican Senators Have ‘Severe Misgivings’ About McConnell Impeachment Strategy

On Thursday, during “Capitol News Briefing” on the Connecticut Network, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that several of his Republican colleagues had “severe misgivings” about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) comments that he would coordinate with the White House during the impeachment trial.

Blumenthal said, “I believe Sen. Murkowski is saying what a lot of my Republican colleagues are thinking, in fact, saying privately which is this proceeding has to be credible, fair and honest. So far, Mitch McConnell is sabotaging this proceeding by saying he won’t be impartial. He will do the president’s bidding.”

He added, “I’ve talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable.”

