Dem Rep. Doggett: Biden ‘Would Be Subject to Subpoena Power and Could Be Compelled’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said he believes that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “would be subject to subpoena power and could be compelled” to testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Doggett stated, “I think that Joe Biden or anyone else would be subject to subpoena power and could be compelled to come to this proceeding. But there’s nothing that Joe Biden or any of the other witnesses Republicans have talked about have to say about what the president is being impeached for. The only purpose of bringing them is for distraction urged by the master of distraction, Donald Trump.”

