Gaetz: Pelosi Refusing to Deliver Impeachment Articles ‘Like Some Demented Non-Santa Claus’

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continuing to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday likened her to “some demented non-Santa Claus.”

Guest host Mark Steyn joked on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that like the Santa Claus tracker, there should be a tracker for Pelosi delivering the impeachment articles, to which Gaetz said it appears Pelosi is “limping through the back nine.”

“Just weeks ago, it was Jerry Nadler and Eric Swalwell saying things like nothing could be more urgent than this impeachment. Swalwell called it a crime spree in progress, and now Nancy Pelosi sort of holds the articles of impeachment like some demented non-Santa Claus not delivering the gifts to the children,” Gaetz told Steyn.” It’s very strange to observe.”

“It demonstrates that this was a political process from the beginning,” he added.

