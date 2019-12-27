Sharpton: ‘Should Make Us Uncomfortable’ Knowing Trump Could Be Reelected

Friday, MSNBC’s Al Sharpton during an appearance on “Morning Joe” weighed in on the prospects of President Donald Trump serving another term as president.

Sharpton said it should make the American public “uncomfortable” knowing Trump could be reelected.

“I think voters really that are struggling … which is a lot of base of the Democratic Party, are really trying to deal with kitchen-table issues. That’s what we’ve got to address, particularly while you have a president that’s bragging about the economy,” Sharpton outlined. “Right now, we cannot say with any confidence that Donald Trump would not be reelected. That should make us uncomfortable.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent