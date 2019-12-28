Brooks: Not Holding Long Impeachment Trial Helps Democrats

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Republicans who oppose a longer Senate impeachment trial are “helping” Democrats because it is best for Democrats to “get rid of this” and move to the campaign.

Brooks argued that “it’s in the Democrats’ best interest that they get rid of this and they move onto the campaign. So, in a perverse way, he’s helping them. And he could be holding a long trial and keeping all the Democratic Senate candidates in Washington through January and February. And he seems to be not inclined to do that.”

