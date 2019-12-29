Andrew Yang: Democratic Party ‘Unfortunately Is Acting Like Donald Trump Is the Cause of All of Our Problems’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang argued Democrats should not be treating President Donald Trump as the cause of all problems.

Yang said, “To me, it’s clear the reason Donald Trump is our president today is that we automated away 4 million manufacturing jobs that were primarily based in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Iowa, the swing states he needed to win.”

He added, “Democrats still have not asked themselves the hard questions as to how Donald Trump won in 2016,” Yang responded. “Where if you look around the country, you see 30 percent of stores and malls closing. You see record-high levels of stress, financial insecurity, student loan debt, even suicides, and drug overdoses. These are the problems that voters talk to me about when I’m out there every single day. The Democratic Party, unfortunately, is acting like Donald Trump is the cause of all of our problems. He’s a symptom, and we need to cure the underlying disease.”

