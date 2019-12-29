Sen. Kennedy: Senate Trial Must Be Fair Unlike the House Impeachment Proceedings

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) argued the Senate impeachment trial must be fair with “a level playing field.”

Kennedy said it must avoid being “unnecessarily unfair,” as he described the House proceedings to be.

He said, “I thought that the House proceedings were unnecessarily unfair, and when the American people walk away from the Senate trial if we ever have one, I don’t want them saying well we were just run over by the same truck twice. It was unfair in the House, and it was unfair in the Senate. I want people to think that it was a level playing field.”

