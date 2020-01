At Trump's Mar-a-Lago #NYE2020 party, Rudy Giuliani says "I would testify" in the impeachment hearing pic.twitter.com/uO82niw86g

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said he is willing to testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Giuliani said, “I would testify. I would do demonstrations. I’d give summations. Or I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case.”

