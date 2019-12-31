Peter Navarro: ‘I’m Seeing at Least 32,000 on the Dow’ in 2020

Tuesday, White House assistant for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro predicted 2020 would be another great year for the economy.

Navarro said for 2020 he is forecasting close to 3% real GDP growth and the Dow Jones Industrial Average would be “at least 32,000.”

“I’m looking forward to a great 2020,” Navarro told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I mean, forecast wise, I’m seeing closer to 3% real GDP growth and 2%. I’m seeing at least 32,000 on the Dow.”

