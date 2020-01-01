CNN’s Lemon Blasts ‘Toxic’ Racism, Homophobia in America — ‘Stop It America – That’s Not What We’re About’

After ringing in the new year in Nashville, TN, CNN’s Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin discussed what they wanted to see in 2020.

Baldwin said she wanted to “lift women’s voices” in the new year while Lemon said he wanted to see the country reunite.

“I just want us to come back together again as a country,” Lemon stated. “I want us to stop being so sensitive. I want to get rid of the stupid racist and homophobes and bigots. I’m sick of that. I’m sick of promoting that and hearing about it. It’s disgusting.”

After saying he wanted Americans to be less “sensitive,” Lemon referenced seeing someone flash a “white power” sign at him in the crowd.

“It’s become toxic,” he stated.

“I’m tired of people fighting,” Lemon continued. “I’m tired of … walking through the crowd and people giving me white power signs. It’s disgusting. Stop it, America. That’s not what we’re about.”

The CNN anchor’s remarks came not long after unveiling new tattoos that said “#Lemon2020.”

