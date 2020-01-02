Booker: ‘I Do Not Have Great Confidence’ in Trump’s Foreign Policy

On Thursday’s “CNN Tonight,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) discussed the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force and said that President Trump lacks a broader strategy and he doesn’t “have great confidence” in Trump’s foreign policy.

Booker began by cautioning that the story is developing and we still don’t have all the facts. He also noted that Soleimani has killed Americans and destabilized the Middle East.

He continued that President Trump has “failed to show any larger strategic plan.”

Later, Booker responded to a question on whether he thinks the strike on Soleimani is part of a larger strategy by re-iterating that Trump has shown “no larger strategy” and stating, “I do not have great confidence [in] this president’s foreign policy. The way he is going about things, his so-called America first policy, seems to be America isolated, America alone, and America less secure.”

