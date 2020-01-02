Booker: Trump Is Making America ‘a Fear-Based Culture’ — Causing a Rise in Hate Crimes

On CSPAN Thursday at a forum on civil liberties hosted by the University of New Hampshire’s law school, 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump is creating a “fear-based culture,” which causes hate crime to rise.

Booker said, “We have become so much more of a fear-based culture because of a president from his immigration policies which is striking fear to immigrant committees, all the way to his failure to even be able to condemning Nazis. We are seeing a rise in violence. Since 9/11, there have been more terrorist attacks driven by right-wing extremists, and the majority of those happen of white supremacists.”

He continued, “We need to be doing a lot more too, number one, naming and acknowledging white supremacy, naming and acknowledging anti-semitic violence, naming and acknowledging anti-Islamic violence and doing the things necessary to investigate it and thwart it before it happens.”

He added, “Number two is the energy you are putting out from Oval Office. This is a president right now who is using their platforms to divide the nation against itself, to try and pit Americans against Americans.”

