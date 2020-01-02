Dem Rep. Doggett: I’d ‘Support’ Pelosi Never Sending Articles if Senate Won’t Allow Witnesses

On Thursday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) stated that he would “support” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she refuses to send over the articles of impeachment unless the Senate will allow witnesses at the trial.

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “I wonder, without witnesses…should Speaker Pelosi refuse to send over the articles of impeachment at all?”

Doggett said, “I would certainly support her in doing that. The House has the sole responsibility under the Constitution for impeachment. To send over the articles when the majority leader, Mr. McConnell, has declared that he will breach his oath, that he will not do impartial justice in accordance with the Constitution, but plans to act on cue and in accordance only with the defendant in this case would be no trial at all. So, I think she could rightly say, we have done our job under the Constitution, the ultimate jurors will be the American people. They should consider what we’ve done. Of course, in ensuing weeks, we may have additional evidence out there through investigative reporting and other disclosures that would justify sending it at a later time. Meanwhile, McConnell loses his excuse for not acting on other important business, like the new United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which he could take up next week.”

He later added, “I’d be happiest with a fair and impartial trial in accordance with the Constitution and the oath that these senators take. That’s my strong first preference. But short of that, I don’t think it helps to send over the articles if they’re not going to get fair and full consideration, as they have been with President Clinton, and of course, President Johnson, and the impact of the House in forcing the resignation of President Nixon.”

