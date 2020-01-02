Eliot Engel: Pelosi Has ‘Been Brilliant’ During Impeachment

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “brilliant” for her handling of President Donald Trump impeachment.

When asked about Pelosi holding the articles of impeachment, Engel said, “Well, at some point, I think what Nancy has done is frankly been brilliant, because otherwise it would just be business as usual, no matter what was done or not done and that’s certainly not beneficial for the American people. Look, I think that Senator McConnell ought to realize that he’s not a part of the defense trial, that he is a juror. His collusion with the White House is something that should be alarming to everyone. Particularly when we’re now getting all this feedback, coming back, showing very clearly that the president knew about it. It was his decision to do it. How much can you cover it up?”

He added, “Only four senators on the Republican side needed to join with the Democrats, to continue the process. I think that’s more likely to happen because Republican senators know that he or she is vulnerable, I don’t think they’re going to want to voluntarily be part of a coverup.”

