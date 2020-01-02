GOP Rep. Waltz on Iran: Meeting a Bully with ‘Force’ Is How You Stop Them

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) on Thursday called for more “force” to push back against Iran following the U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq.

Waltz applauded President Donald Trump’s actions thus far but said Iran needs to be held “directly accountable,” adding the best way to get a “bully” to stop is to fight back.

“We need to hold Iran directly accountable whether that’s through cyber or through sanctions or through even more direct means, but Iran will not back down until – you know, it’s like a bully – until it’s faced with force, it’ll continue to do this,” Waltz told “Fox & Friends.”

“At the end of the day, this is Iran doing what it always does, which is stoking crisis across the Middle East through its proxies and it has to be met with force,” he added. “That is the only way that it is going to stop is through that kind of deterrent.”

