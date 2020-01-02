Molly Ball: Trump 2020 Fundraising ‘a Real Warning Sign for Democrats’

In a Thursday appearance on “CNN Newsroom,” network political analyst Molly Ball cautioned Democrats about President Donald Trump’s fundraising numbers for his presidential campaign after the campaign announced it had raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Ball stressed this campaign will “be a whole different ball game for Donald Trump and his opponents” because he is “going to have essentially unlimited resources.”

“This is an asset he didn’t really have in 2016,” Ball emphasized. “Yes, he was raising money online but not like this. And he really ran sort of a shoestring campaign, didn’t even run a lot of television ads. It’s going to be a whole different ball game for Donald Trump and for his opponents in 2020 because he’s going to have essentially unlimited resources at his disposal. And even when there is a Democratic nominee, that’s going to give Trump a head start and ability to build an organization all over the country. It’s going to be very difficult for Democrats to match. Just the cash on hand that he’s amassing is a real warning sign for Democrats that they’re going to have a tough competition on their hands.”

