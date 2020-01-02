MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump Has ‘Clearly a Delusional Understanding’ of North Korea

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace described President Donald Trump as being “delusional” on North Korea.

Wallace said, “Look, here he is on New Year’s Eve, and this is clearly a delusional understanding of what’s happening in North Korea. So I think it’s more than a message problem for somebody who doesn’t read a PDB, who goes through national security staff faster than spouses, what it’s he know about these hot spots? Here he is on New Year’s Eve.”

Wallace played a clip of Trump saying, “He likes me, I like him. We get along. He is representing his country. I’m representing my country. We have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization. And that was signed number one sentence, denuclearization. That was done in Singapore. And I think he’s a man of his words.”

Wallace asked, “Is Trump delusional?

Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) said, “Well, he clearly is. And if there was a contract, then Kim Jong-un is in breach of contract. And I think what has happened is that the President decided on Iran that he wasn’t going to follow a foreign policy that was Obama’s, but there was never a plan B for that, so it wasn’t really a strategy. And with Kim, he’s decided that he’s going to have a foreign policy based on personality, as he’s done in so many other parts of the world. But the problem with that is that there’s not compliance on the other end. And so Kim has really played Donald Trump and continues to play him, all the while advancing his nuclear plans on the Korean Peninsula. And it seems that there is nothing that the United States is going to be able to do right now to stop that. And the President doesn’t have a plan for that, other than announcing that he’s a friend.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN