Scalise: Soleimani Strike ‘Strong Message to Iran’ and Other Terrorists

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force “sent a strong message to Iran and any other terrorists around the world, this is serious business. If you come after America, we’re going to come after you with lethal strength and overwhelming strength.”

Scalise said, “He won’t be able to kill anybody else. Because he’s been taken out. President Trump, I think, has sent a strong message to Iran and any other terrorists around the world, this is serious business. If you come after America, we’re going to come after you with lethal strength and overwhelming strength.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett