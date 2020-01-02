Steyer Calls on Trump Admin to ‘Testify on TV Under Oath About What Happened’ in Ukraine

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer discussed the decline in Americans supporting President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Steyer told CNN that Trump administration officials should testify on TV under oath, arguing they are obstructing justice by refusing to come out in front of the American people to address their charges.

“What I’m pushing for now is to have every one of those Trump administration officials testify on TV under oath about what happened,” Steyer stated. “What I was asking for was televised interviews of those people so the American people could see without any control from either MSNBC or Fox News of exactly what happened. And this president and his administration have continued to obstruct justice by refusing to actually come in front of the American people and tell the truth. That’s why Speaker Pelosi won’t send the charges to the Senate — because they’ve refused to tell the truth to the American people.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent