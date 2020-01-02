VIDEO: Man Carries Sleeping Woman off NYC Subway

A man was caught on camera carrying a sleeping woman off of a New York City subway in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

A cellphone video posted on YouTube by one of the witnesses showed a man, dressed in red, tapping the leg of a woman who appeared to be asleep on the 6 train heading towards the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station, CBS New York reported.

The woman briefly glanced up at the man before covering her face with the hood of her coat. When the subway stopped, the man suddenly picked up the woman and darted off the train while she screamed for help.

“No. No. What the f—? What are you doing?” the woman screamed.

The man placed the woman down on a subway bench while someone off-camera intervened, yelling at him to stay away from her. The woman managed to get back on the train before it left the station.

The suspect, Sonny Alloway, 48, was arrested at a store on Soundview Avenue, charged with unlawful imprisonment, and later released so prosecution could have more time to build a case against him.

Alloway said he was attacked on three separate occasions after the subway video went viral, and was treated for his injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Alloway claimed in an interview with the New York Daily News that he only carried the woman off the train to save her from an abusive boyfriend.

“So I’m sitting there now,” he recounts. “I’m confused. I’m like ‘What the hell is going on?’ Why is this girl screaming ‘Help! Help! Help!’ when she just said she wanted to get off of this train?”

As for the people who beat him up, he is hoping for a rematch.

“I definitely want to put a boxing match together. Any of them who wants to step in the ring with me, if they can knock me out they’ll get $5,000,” he said.