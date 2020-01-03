CNN’s Vinograd: ‘All American Citizens Are Now Walking Prime Targets for Iranian Retaliation’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN National Security Analyst Samantha Vinograd warned that in the wake of the killing of Qasem Soleimani, all Americans are “prime targets for Iranian retaliation” given that the IRGC-Quds force has shown a desire to attack American citizens and commit acts of terror abroad and the Pentagon’s statement that Soleimani was planning attacks against Americans.

Vinograd said, “All American citizens are now walking prime targets for Iranian retaliation. The Department of Defense put out an important statement last night after this operation indicating what appears to be declassified intelligence, that Qasem Soleimani was responsible for planning additional attacks against Americans, but also, that he approved the attack against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. So, it looks like they were declassifying intelligence on that front, and going forward, we should really expect more of the same. The IRG[C]-Quds force has demonstrated its willingness and intent to strike American citizens, to strike American diplomats, who are afforded protections under international law. … Let’s not forget that the IRGC-Quds force has tried to implement terrorist plots in Europe. They tried to assassinate the Saudi ambassador just a few miles from where I’m sitting here. So, they clearly have global reach, and all Americans are a prime target.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett