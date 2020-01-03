Pompeo: Soleimani Was ‘Building Out’ What They Called ‘the Big Attack’ Which ‘Could Have Killed Dozens or Hundreds of Americans’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Qasem Soleimani was traveling for the purpose of “building out what they were referring to as the big attack.” He also stated that there was an “imminent” attack “that could have killed dozens or hundreds of Americans.”

Pompeo said, “Soleimani, the terrorist, was engaged in active plotting. There was an attack that was imminent that could have killed dozens or hundreds of Americans. We found an opportunity and we delivered.”

Pompeo added, “He was traveling the region when he landed in Baghdad. The travels before that put him in places all around the region, which were aimed solely at building out what they were referring to as the big attack. They were aiming to take down significant amounts of Americans. It would’ve undoubtedly killed locals too. Iraqis, Lebanese, Syrians, perhaps, people all throughout the region. This was an attack that would have been to some scale.”

