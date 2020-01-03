Trump 2020 Spox: Q4 Fundraising for Campaign, RNC ‘Well into Nine-Figures’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign reported a whopping $46 million in fundraising for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Republican National Committee, which is working in conjunction with the Trump campaign, will exceed that amount when it announces its totals, according to Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Murtaugh explained how the Republican side has an advantage over Democrats, which will enable efforts to challenge the ultimate Democratic Party nominee on every level.

“We have a huge advantage because there is a giant mess on the Democrat side, which is going to last well into this year and through the summer probably,” he said. “While all that is going on — while we’re waiting for one particular Democrat, whoever wins this to be thrown free of the wreckage, we’re able to plan our own campaign, build our own campaign and organize nationally state after state after state to win the state the president won in 2016, and to actually add some where he was close in 2016 and put them in his column in 2020.”

“You said the numbers — $46 million raised by the president’s campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019,” Murtaugh continued. “That does not include any money from the RNC. The RNC will be announcing its total haul, and when we combine all those two in a few days when we announce that, the fourth-quarter numbers are going to get well into nine-figures. We’re going to have a sizable financial advantage over the Democrats headed into the key part of this race. And we’re going to be able to have the resources to compete in every single place, down to the precinct level that we need to, to reelect the president.”

