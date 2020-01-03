Van Hollen: ‘Nothing’ in Briefing on Soleimani Strike Changed My View That ‘This Was an Unnecessary Escalation’

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s edition of CNN’s “AC360,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that nothing came out of a briefing on the Soleimani strike to change his belief “that this was an unnecessary escalation” and he has “no additional information” supporting the administration’s claim that an attack on Americans was imminent.

Van Hollen said, “Yes, there was a briefing for staff members, and I had a representative there. And, no, nothing that came out of that briefing changed my view that this was an unnecessary escalation of the situation in Iraq and Iran. While I can’t tell you what was said, I can tell you, I have no additional information to support the administration’s claim that this was an imminent attack on Americans.”

