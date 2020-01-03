Warren: Trump’s ‘Assassination of General Soleimani Is Reckless,’ Puts U.S. at Risk

On Friday’s broadcast of WBZ News, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) criticized the airstrike directed by President Donald Trump, which killed Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Warren said, “We never should have been in this position, to begin with. This assassination of General Soleimani is reckless, and it has been part of an escalating series of attacks that the Trump Administration has put forward. And it has put our troops at risk, it has put our diplomats at risk, and they’re already changing their story about the whole thing.”

