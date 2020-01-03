Wasserman Schultz: Impeachment ‘Has a Lot to Do’ with Soleimani Strike

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that impeachment and developments in the Ukraine story have “a lot to do” with the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.

Wasserman Schultz began by stating that President Trump “appears to shoot first, and then possibly the vital questions that lead up to action are asked later. That is a foreign policy and a national security policy run amok.”

She later added, “What I think is going on here, frankly, is that this action was taken more in President Trump’s self-interest rather than our national interests. We had damning developments in just the last day, where emails came out that made it very clear that they covered up the real reason behind the withholding of hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine. Donald Trump was just impeached a week and a half ago. And we need to get to the bottom of how and who helped him carry out this illegal cover-up to allow him to withhold aid to help him politically and personally, allowing Ukraine to interfere in the presidential election in 2020. That’s outrageous, and I think that has a lot to do with what this attack was about.”

(h/t Washington Free Beacon)

