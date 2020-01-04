Stabenow: Iran Situation One of the ‘Riskiest’ – ‘Incredibly Dangerous for Americans’ ‘Wherever We Are’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stated that the situation with Iran is “incredibly dangerous” for Americans “wherever we are.” And we are in one of the “riskiest situations that we could be in as Americans.”

Stabenow said, “We now are in a situation where I believe this is incredibly dangerous for Americans, not only American soldiers, Americans in the region, but I think Americans wherever we are. And what is the plan? There better be a plan that they’ve got at this point. Because they’ve now put us in one of the most riskiest situations that we could be in as Americans.”

