Stefanik: Media Coverage of Soleimani an ‘Absolute Embarrassment’ — WaPo Should Apologize, Retract ‘Revered’ Label

Saturday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) slammed the media coverage of the U.S. drone strike that took out Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds military force.

The New York State Republican called the coverage an “absolute embarrassment” and said The Washington Post should apologize for labeling Soleimani a “revered leader.”

“This is an absolute embarrassment,” she said. “It is clear Soleimani is one of the bloodiest terrorists. He has exported global terrorism, and he has the blood of American troops on his hands. He has killed hundreds of American troops. I represent Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division — the most deployed unit in the Army since 9/11. Those troops have risked their lives and were targeted by Soleimani and his Quds forces. This is a terrorist exported through proxies, whether it is Hezbollah, Hamas, and has sowed disorder in the middle east Syria, Yemen and Iraq. He should not be revered, and The Washington Post and should apologize and retract that statement.”

