Maxine Waters: Trump’s Mental Health an Impeachment Consideration

While laying out a case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” on Sunday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) raised questions about Trump’s mental health as one of her arguments.

Waters called Trump “a liar” and told host Kasie Hunt there were issues dealing with the president’s mental health, noting psychiatrists have previously diagnosed him from afar.

“[W]e know several things about this president,” she said. “We know he’s a liar. We know that it has been documented by The Washington Post that he’s lied thousands of times. I think it’s over 15,000 times that they’ve actually documented. We know that there is a matter of trust. We also know that from afar, you’ve had psychiatrists wondering about his mental stability. We know that the president tweets. We know that he basically makes up his mind. He said he knows more than his generals know.”

“So, American people need to know what we’re dealing with here because it is not about which party they are going to align themselves with,” Waters added. “It’s whether or not they can trust the president of the United States, whether or not he’s a liar, whether or not he’s a — mental health is good. It is whether or not he’s presidential, yes.”

