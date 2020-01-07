Cruz: Missiles Fired by Iran on U.S. Base ‘Paid for by the Billions the Obama Administration Flooded the Ayatollah With’

Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-AZ) discussed the surface-to-surface missile attack by Iran on a U.S. military base in Iraq.

Cruz maintained Trump was justified in ordering the airstrike on Iranian general Qasam Soleimani. He added that Democrats and the media speculating about World War III was a product of their hysteria and anti-Trump fervor.

The Texas Republican went on to suggest those missiles that struck the U.S. base were financed by money delivered to Iran as a result of the nuclear deal brokered during the previous Obama administration.

“If you look at Iran policy, I think you’ve seen a dramatic shift,” he said. “Under Barack Obama, as you noted, the policy was appeasement. The policy under the disastrous Iran nuclear deal under Obama was to give over $100 billion to Iran. They literally flew $1.7 billion in cash, in unmarked bills on pallettes in the dead of night into Iran. In a very real sense, the missiles that we saw fired on U.S. servicemen and women tonight were paid for by the billions the Obama administration flooded the Ayatollah with. If history teaches anything, it’s don’t give billions of dollars to people who hate you and want to kill you.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor