GOP Rep. Crenshaw: ‘Dishonest’ of the Left to Call Iran Airstrikes ‘World War III’

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Tuesday commented on the airstrikes which killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends” that the hyperbole used by the left to call the tension between the United States and Iran “World War III” is “dishonest” and “overheated” terminology because they disagree with President Donald Trump.

“[T]he Iranians have been escalating dramatically, and systematically as well,” Crenshaw outlined. “It started with seized oil tankers, attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Remember, they embarrassed our U.S. Navy by actually capturing a number of our sailors and posting that all over the Internet. Then we went on to shooting down our drones and then attacking our bases and then actually confronting and attacking our embassy.”

He continued, “We have to be careful with our terminology here. The Iranians are not talking about responding, they are talking about continuing to escalate. We are the ones who had to respond to that. We had to disrupt that escalation ladder that was taking place. And we were fully justified in doing so. ‘World War III,’ that kind of language is a strawman argument used by the left, OK, because they’re not really principled when they look at this problem. They just want to be against whatever Donald Trump is doing, and so they’ll use overheated terminology like ‘World War III’ when they know that’s completely dishonest. … They’re being dishonest and they’re trying to spin everybody into a tizzy just to get their point across.”

