House Foreign Affairs Chair Engel: This ‘Could Very Well Be’ War with Iran

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY) reacted to the Iranian missile strikes in Iraq by stating that the situation “could very well be” war.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Is this now a war?”

Engel responded, “Well, it could very well be. And the president and his crew better figure out a way to sort of tone down everything. Because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war. And I don’t think that’s something anybody wants.”

He later added, “I don’t believe there’s any good ending if we’re in a full-fledged war.”

