Rand Paul: Iran Missile Launch ‘Predictable’ – ‘This Is the Opening Salvo’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that the Iranian missile launch against Americans in Iraq was “predictable” and is “the opening salvo,” in an extended conflict with Iran. He also denounced the “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran as a “failure.”

Paul said, “This has also been predictable. I think this maximum pressure campaign, where we give no off-ramp, and there’s no ability or attempt to engage, I think it’s been a failure. Secretary Pompeo has been saying we will force them into accepting our will, but we got out of the Iran agreement, which broke the trust that we had developed with them. We then put an embargo on them, and now we’ve killed one of their leading generals. So, I think this is predictable. I hate it and I hate the fact that we’re involved with military escalation now. But there’s no easy answer now. I think that they will not have a full-on war with us. So, I think this goes on intermittently, and this is the opening salvo, but I think it will go on for some time now.”

