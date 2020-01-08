Cruz: Trump Admin ‘Too Quick to Dismiss the Role of Congress’ in Iran Briefing

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that while the killing of Qasem Soleimani made America safer, the Trump administration “was a little too quick to dismiss the role of Congress” during its briefing on Iran.

Cruz said, “I think Mike was frustrated. Because the administration, particularly when asked some forward-looking questions about what level of congressional authorization and congressional consultation was necessary, I think the administration was a little too quick to dismiss the role of Congress. Listen, I’m a believer in the Constitution. Under the Constitution, it is Congress that has the power to declare war, and I think anytime you’re looking at long-term, sustained military engagement, you need congressional authorization. That’s what Mike was reacting to, is the administration was pretty dismissive of that.”

