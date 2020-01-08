GOP Sen. Ernst: Dems Using Scare Tactics on Iran Tensions Because They Dislike Trump

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Wednesday accused the Democrats of using scare tactics over the rising tensions between Iran.

Ernst thrust her support behind President Donald Trump’s ordered airstrike to kill Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani, saying she is “very thankful” he took out the renowned terrorist.

Ernst then said Democrats are critical of the move and claim Trump is starting World War III because they do not like him.

“It is a scare tactic that is being used by the Democrats,” she told host Harris Faulkner. “There are so many other methods that we can use in making sure that we keep Iran contained. They just want to jump to that conclusion obviously because they don’t like the president, they don’t like the president’s actions.”

