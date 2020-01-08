Manchin: Soleimani ‘a Bad Actor’ Who Should Have Been Taken Out ‘Many, Many Years Ago’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) weighed in on the U.S. airstrikes which killed Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s retaliation late Tuesday by attacking Iraqi bases which housed Americans.

Manchin called for “diplomacy” between the two feuding countries, but said Soleimani was a “bad actor for a long time” who should have been taken out “many, many years ago.”

“The bottom line was this was a bad actor,” emphasized Manchin. “This person probably should have been, in all purposes, from a war standpoint, how he has raised war against Americans and American troops, taken out in some fashion many, many years ago. We’ve known this person has been around and a bad actor for a long time.”

