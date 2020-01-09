McConnell: If We Don’t Get Impeachment Articles, We’ll Move to Other Business Next Week

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declared that if the House will not send the articles of impeachment over, “the Senate will move forward next week” with other business and will assume “House Democrats are too embarrassed to ever move forward, and we will get back to the people’s business.”

McConnell said, “So, look, there’s real business for the American people that the United States Senate needs to complete. If the speaker continues to refuse to take her own accusations to trial, the Senate will move forward next week with the business of our people. We will operate on the assumption that House Democrats are too embarrassed to ever move forward, and we will get back to the people’s business.”

(h/t Frank Thorp)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett