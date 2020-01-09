MSNBC’s Matthews: Soleimani Death Comparable to Elvis Presley, Princess Diana in Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was comparable to that of Princess Diana and Elvis Presley to Iranians.

Matthews said, “When some people die, you don’t know what the impact is going to be. When Princess Diana died, for example, there was a huge emotional outpouring— Elvis Presley in our culture. It turns out that this general we killed was a beloved hero of the Iranian people to the point where — look at the people, we got pictures up now, these enormous crowds coming out. There’s no American emotion in this case, but there’s a hell of a lot of emotion on the other side.”

Matthews had been an outspoken opponent of the action taken against Soleimani in recent days on MSNBC.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN