Hirono: Trump, McConnell Trying to ‘Rig the Senate Trial’

Friday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) commented on the upcoming Senate trial should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Hirono told CNN’s “New Day” that Pelosi would send the articles over, adding President Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell would engage in a “cover-up” and try to “rig the Senate trial.”

“She’s going to hand over the articles of impeachment when she does,” Hirono stated. “But what I’m focused on is what kind of trial are we going to have in the Senate? Is it going to be a fair trial? That includes calling of appropriate relevant witnesses and the production of relevant documents. That’s what I’m focused on. And Mitch McConnell is just as intent on making sure that none of that happens because he is very much on the page with the president, and they’re engaging in what I would consider a cover-up of the president’s actions. And I think we really need to bring the conversation of the debate back to the president’s action which was he shook down the president of another country for his own political purposes using $400 million of needed aid to Ukraine to get his way.”

She later added, “Let’s get back to what we should be focusing on, which is what kind of trial are we going to have in the Senate? Is it going to be a fair trial or is it going to be a rigged trial? Alisyn, just as the president tried to rig his re-election by trying to get the Ukrainian president to go along with his political scheme, he’s trying to, with the help of Mitch McConnell, rig the Senate trial by not calling appropriate witnesses and producing documents.”

