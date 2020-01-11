FNC’s Pirro: Admit It, Nancy Pelosi — You Simply Caved

Saturday during her program’s “Opening Argument” segment, Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who she described as being publicly humiliated in her handling of the impeachment, particularly concerning Pelosi’s efforts to attempt to gain an advantage over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Pirro said Pelosi’s short-comings were a sign of a weak impeachment case, noting the California Democrat was coming away empty-handed after her standoff with McConnell in attempting to withhold the articles.

“In the end Nancy, your investigation was a partisan political joke on how to manipulate the truth, and then have everybody swear to it,” she said. “And after all the rushing, what did your dithering gain in your unprecedented refusal to forward the articles of impeachment to the Senate? Did you gain a political advantage? What did you get out of waiting, other than losing votes to the Republican Party? Admit it. You caved after Mitch McConnell gave you a deadline to either send over the articles of impeachment or simply watch the Senate move forward without them. That’s right, Nancy. You simply caved. That’s what happens when there’s no case. Who said you were smart anyway?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor