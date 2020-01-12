GOP Sen. Cotton Praises Killing of ‘Sadistic’ Soleimani — ‘No Doubt’ He Was Planning Something ‘Large’ and ‘Dangerous’

In a Sunday interview with Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) commented on President Donald Trump ordering an airstrike to kill Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Cotton, a military veteran, told host Mark Levin that after seeing intelligence, there is “no doubt” Soleimani was “plotting something large and something very dangerous.”

“Qasem Soleimani was a sadistic terrorist mastermind, and there is no country in the Middle East whose citizens have not suffered from his depredations,” Cotton outlined. “And there is no doubt – I’ve seen the intelligence – that he was plotting something large and something very dangerous — whether it happened in a matter of weeks or a matter of days.”

The senator from Arkansas went on to commend Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani, adding it should have been done “a long time ago.”

