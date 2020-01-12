Pelosi Accuses McConnell of Being an ‘Accomplice’ to Russian Election Interference

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of being an “accomplice” to alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “How worried are you about Russian interference in 2020? Are we doing all we can to prevent it?”

Pelosi said, “No, and the president of the United States is in complete denial about Russia’s role. As I have said, in terms of this president, all roads lead to Putin. He said he’s not going to accept the assessment of our own intelligence agencies that they were very much involved in the 2016 election. That 24/7, they’re still engaged. He’s still trying to blame on Ukraine and this silliness that has been debunked again and again. But he and his folks still keep advancing it. Everything he’s done whether it’s in Syria, whether it’s in Ukraine in terms of withholding assistance as they try to fight the Russians, his denial about their role in our election then and now, all roads lead to Putin.”

She added, “Sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell too. What’s he — why is he an accomplice to all of that? He has resisted sources going in a manner commensurate with the threat for state agencies, whichever they are in a state, could be the secretary of state or whatever, to protect our infrastructure, our critical infrastructure of elections.”

