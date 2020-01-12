Pelosi: We Have Not Eliminated the Possibility of Subpoenaing Bolton If Senate Doesn’t

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said if the Senate does not subpoena former National Security Advisor John Bolton, the House will.

Pelosi said, “We are in court on the witnesses. It could take a very long time on the witnesses we have been in court. And we haven’t limited the possibility of ever having subpoena and going forward with Bolton. But he has said in this two weeks’ period, another piece of progress that we made, he would respond to a subpoena from the United States Senate. But the fact is is that the president of the United States, again, quite different from President Clinton. President Clinton allowed witnesses to come forward. President Trump has prevented that from happening.”

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “So if the Senate does not subpoena John Bolton and other witnesses, will the House move to subpoena?”

Pelosi said, “It’s not excluded. We’ll see what they do. But we do think that there’s enough evidence to remove the president from office.”

